Sandy Springs boil water advisory lifted

According to the agency, "sampling has confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system."

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A boil water advisory in Sandy Springs that followed on a disruption over the weekend has been lifted, Atlanta Watershed Management announced Tuesday morning.

"Water may be used for all purposes without boiling. The City’s drinking water meets or exceeds standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as required by the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified," a Watershed Management release stated.

The city of Sandy Springs previously announced Monday morning that repairs on a 48-inch transmission main on Riverside Road near the Don White Memorial Park had been completed, and that pressure was being restored.

"DWM is dedicated to safeguarding the residents' well-being throughout the City of Atlanta and the City of Sandy Springs," Atlanta Watershed Management said. "We apologize for any inconvenience that this issue has caused to the community."

Sandy Springs said Monday on Twitter that Atlanta Watershed had ben "working throughout the night" to restore service.

" A new part had to be fabricated to make the repair, which was completed earlier this morning," the tweet said. "Diver crews are currently working on installing the new part."