Sandy Springs officer released from hospital, 'doing extremely well' after stabbing

The GBI said the officer was stabbed "repeatedly in the back and neck area" in the incident on Friday.

The Sandy Springs Police Department tweeted that the officer had been released from Grady Hospital after "receiving multiple stab wounds" in the incident on Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the officer, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed "repeatedly in the back and neck area" after encountering 22-year-old Matthew Lanz in a home on Cameron Glen Drive.

Lanz was shot twice in the incident, later getting released from the hospital into custody. On Saturday, Cobb County Police named him as the suspect in the murder of a couple found killed in their home in Acworth on Thursday.

Authorities have not detailed how many times the officer was stabbed, but Lanz faces 10 counts each of 10 each of aggravated assault on a police officer and attempted murder on a police officer.

Sandy Springs Police said that after being released, the officer was "doing extremely well and is recovering at home with his loved ones."

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers," the department said.

Lanz was due in a Fulton County courtroom at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a first appearance in relation to the stabbing incident.

Prior to encountering Lanz at the home on Cameron Glen Drive, Sandy Springs PD said multiple residents in the area called police to report home intrusions.

According to the GBI, officers did not know Lanz had a knife when he "suddenly attacked" them.