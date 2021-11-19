Sandy Springs police officer stabbed, returns with gunfire; both hospitalized, police say

The Sandy Springs Police Department tweeted about the incident shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer and a suspect have both been taken to the hospital following an incident Friday morning, the department said

Officers were dispatched to a home for a report of an unknown person. The suspect stabbed the officer and the officer shot the suspect, police confirmed.

"@SandySprings_PD has an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) w/ one officer transported to the hospital. This is a developing incident. PIO will have media staging info soon. Suspect was also taken to the hospital," the department wrote in its tweet.

The scene was at Heards Ferry Road NW and Heards Forest Drive, police said.

The location is just outside the I-285 Perimeter, down the road from the Riverwood International Charter School and Sandy Springs Fire Station #53.

The condition of the officer and suspect is unknown. 11Alive has crews at the scene and at the hospital.