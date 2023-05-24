Sandy Springs Police to begin patrolling Chattahoochee River

Officers assigned to the new Sandy Springs Police River Patrol Unit say they will work to reduce drownings, and crimes, along a stretch of the Chattahoochee River.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A new Sandy Springs Police River Patrol Unit will begin patrolling the Chattahoochee River on Saturday, promoting water safety, trying to prevent drownings, issuing tickets, and working to prevent crime.

They say their aim is to save lives.

Heather and Matthew Prince, at Overlook Park at Morgan Falls Dam in Sandy Springs on Wednesday evening, were getting used to the idea that their panoramic view of the river from their park bench swing will soon include police patrols crossing back and forth.

“I think it’ll reduce drownings,” Heather said.

And Matthew said he’s okay with the aim of the patrols, yet he’s not sure the patrols will make people who use the river feel any safer.

“Police presence doesn’t always, necessarily, put people at ease,” he said. “But if there’s a genuine safety concern (by police), then yeah, if it helps save lives, great.”

The new Sandy Springs Police River Patrol Unit will be patrolling the Chattahoochee River every day, between Island Ford to the north, where the river flows underneath Georgia-400, and The Palisades to the south, where the river flows underneath I-75.

Officers will be looking for people in trouble, or people causing trouble – and promoting water safety, and safety, in general.

“I don’t have any problem with it at all, it’s all about safety, I’m cool with it,” said Michael Collins of Atlanta, who was at Overlook Park with Yasmin Crosby, also from Atlanta.

They said they want to think the new river cops will be protectors, not aggressors.

“Especially for people of color,” Crosby said. “If kids can see cops in a positive light, it’ll help everybody.”

Sandy Springs officers said they are planning to work with other cities along the Chattahoochee, as well as with the National Park Service, to increase police presence on the river every day, just as Georgia’s DNR patrols do on Lake Lanier.

Walking down a flight of stairs toward the river at Overlook Park, Cedric of Atlanta said he is skeptical.

“I don’t see a need for it, honestly. It’s a quiet area, it’s a nice park, it’s been this way for a long time, so, I don’t know, it seems kind of like maybe it’s not necessary,” he said.

Sandy Springs Police have just one boat, for now, for the river patrols, which will be staffed by two sergeants and nine officers.