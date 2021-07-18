Sandy Springs protest puts pressure on White House to help Cuba

On Sunday, crowds gathered in Sandy Springs to call on the American government to help Cubans who are suffering from an economic crisis in the country.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cries for help from Cuban people in America continue.

“It’s a human issue,” Linda Pritchett, one of the demonstrators said.

Metro Atlanta demonstrators joined Cubans in other American cities who are asking the White House to provide humanitarian assistance to Cuba as the country faces its worst economic crisis in decades.

Cubans right now are facing food and medicine shortages, and have struggled to get basic supplies.

“Cuba needs help. Cuban people need help. They need to be able to have an economy that’s sustainable for them so I’m for Cuba Libre 100%," Pritchett said.

Pritchett’s parents are from Cuba and she still has family there.

She joined dozens of other Cubans from metro Atlanta, like Angie Moore.

“We have been abandoned before by the American government in the Bay of Pigs and we will not stand for that again. We will not stand for that again,” Moore said.

The demonstrations like this come after people in Cuba held anti-government protests a week ago in Havana.

Pritchett said she supports those demonstrators in Cuba.

“Cubans are waking up. Cubans are getting infused with courage because its time. If they don’t speak up they’re going to continue to live in poverty,” she said.

For Pritchett and many in the crowd Sunday in Sandy Springs, this isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about helping people in need.

“It’s a human issue and I’m glad it’s coming to the forefront and Cuba Libre,” she said.