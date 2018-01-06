SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is releasing more information about the standoff in Sandy Springs, including the age of the suspect.

GBI tells 11Alive the person who was shot during the incident Thursday is 15 years old.

The Sandy Springs Police Department requested GBI to investigate the shooting.

Related | Police shoot suspect in Sandy Springs standoff

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a potential burglary at the Modera by Mill Creek Apartments on Roswell Road. Authorities said three people were involved. They were able to detain two of the suspects, but the third person ran away from the scene.

PHOTOS: Standoff in Sandy Springs

GBI said officers chased the 15-year-old on foot. He had a gun and at some point discharged it, authorities said.

They cornered the teen near 6060 Roswell Road and a standoff began. SWAT along with negotiators came to the scene. Sandy Springs Police said at one point, he threatened suicide.

GBI said the officers tried talking with the suspect for over an hour and then moved in to make an arrest. The teen tried to run away. He was shot multiple times by officers.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No officers were injured.

Sandy Springs PD is handling the warrants associated with the burglary incident. The GBI will continue its independent investigation into the shooting. Once it is complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

© 2018 WXIA