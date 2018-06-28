SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who murdered a 71-year-old Sandy Springs woman.

Police found Kay Thomasson's body around 7 pm Wednesday night inside her home on Old Woodbine Road.

Thomasson was discovered by a relative who went to check on the woman after she missed an appointment.

"We are working around the clock to identify a suspect," said Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Sam Worsham.

Police are looking for Thomasson's 2012 Kia Sorrento with Georgia tag PWU1162.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs police or CrimeStoppers of Metro Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

