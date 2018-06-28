ATLANTA -- Kenndric Roberts, who is facing more than 600 years in prison if he's convicted on more than 50 human trafficking and false imprisonment charges, made a court appearance Thursday without an attorney.

"You've previous been instructed by the court to make arrangements for an attorney and that yet has not happened," said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Todd Markle. "Should you wind up representing yourself in this case by waiving your right to counsel, you understand that to represent yourself is almost always unwise in a serious criminal case like this. You understand that?"

"I do," said Roberts.

The case started when one of Roberts’ Diamond Kitties, a 20-year-old mother who feared for her life, called 911, earlier back in March, alleging that the then-33-year-old was holding her and seven other women captive inside a lavish, sprawling Sandy Springs mansion.

Markle told Roberts if he doesn't have a lawyer at his next court appearance, he'll have to represent himself.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Roberts on March 24 on all charges that a judge dismissed one day prior.

