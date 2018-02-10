SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – FBI investigators hope to renew focus on a woman accused of murdering a 5-month-old boy she was babysitting in 2012.

Caris E. Ayala, 33, was babysitting the boy in her apartment on Oct. 2, 2012, when she called authorities to say the boy was unresponsive. The boy was taken by ambulance to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where doctors realized he suffered a severe head and brain injury. The boy was placed on life support but was unresponsive. His family removed him from life support and he died on Oct. 26, 2012, according to the FBI.

Ayala was set to appear for a second police interview regarding the boy’s injuries and never showed up, prompting a warrant in Fulton County for her arrest. She was charged with cruelty to children. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Ayala’s arrest after she was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. After the boy died, authorities issued a felony warrant for murder.

Woman wanted by FBI for death of 5-month-old in Sandy Springs

READ | Fugitive on FBI's Top Ten list has ties Georgia

Police believe Ayala has ties to El Salvador and Mexico. She might be traveling with her husband, Noe Castillo-Ramirez and their young daughter in a black Toyota T-100 pickup truck with Georgia license plate: BKM9384.

ALSO | Gangs are infiltrating Atlanta and targeting its children - and they're doing in plain sight

Caris E. Ayala and her husband, Noe Castilo-Ramierz, are wanted in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy in Sandy Springs.Credit: FBI Atlanta

Castillo-Ramirez has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Noe Castillo-Ramirez, the husband of fugitive Caris E. Ayala, might be traveling with his wife to El Salvador or Mexico. He has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.Credit: FBI Atlanta

According to the FBI, the couple is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

#OTD 10/02/2012 a five-month old boy was murdered in Sandy Springs. His babysitter, Caris Ayala was charged with murder. She is still a fugitive and #FBI Atlanta needs your help. Contact your local FBI Office if you know where she is. pic.twitter.com/q906NosLEa — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) October 2, 2018

© 2018 WXIA