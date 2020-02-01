SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A fire at a closed down strip club in Sandy Springs was brought under control on Wednesday night - but not without shutting down a busy road for an extended period of time.

Fire Chief Keith Sanders said crews were called out to a possible structure fire at the corner of Roswell and Chaseland Roads around 9:40 p.m. By the time they arrived, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming through part of the roof of what had previously been Flashers strip club.

Fire crews searched the building and found no one inside and contained the fire to the back of the structure. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Sanders said there were no injuries among his crew as they fought the fire. Roswell Road eventually reopened to thru traffic.

The club was one of three that was shut down after a lengthy court battle with the city. In early 2019, Flashers filed a lawsuit against the city stating it had been unlawfully shut down while enforcing new ordinances. One of those ordinances said that adult entertainment venues could not serve alcohol.

