Sandy Springs road shut down after contractor breaks gas line, officials say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs road is closed until further notice due to a gas leak in the area.

According to a social media post from Sandy Springs Police Thursday morning, a gas leak is causing Abernathy Road to "completely shut down" at Barfield Road.

A spokesperson with Southern Company told 11Alive a contractor, not employed by the company, was digging in the area, which disrupted the gas line.

For now, gas has been turned off for repairs, the spokesperson said.

Atlanta Gas Light is responding to the leak and provided the following statement as well: "A contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light damaged a 2 inch service line near Abernathy Road. Atlanta Gas Light crews are on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs. The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 priority. "

They stressed the importance of contacting 811 or visiting georgia811.com before you dig in order to request having underground utility lines marked before digging. They said it's free and required by law.