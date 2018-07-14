SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- No injuries were reported Friday night after lightning sparked a fire at a home in the 1000 block of Pitts Road of Sandy Springs.

Authorities said there was heavy damage to the home when the lightning struck at about 10 p.m. A bolt hit an adjacent tree, which sparked a fire that spread to the home.

The homeowner said there were two French Bulldogs in the home with him at the time the fire started, but both also escaped without harm.

PHOTOS | Lightning strikes Sandy Springs home
A Sandy Springs home was heavily damaged by lightning Friday night, July 13, 2018. No injuries were reported.
