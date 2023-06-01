Man wanted for 5 counts of child molestation: Sandy Springs police

Eraclio Vega Renteria, 39, is wanted for several charges including child molestation, according to Sandy Springs police.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One man is wanted by Sandy Springs police on several charges including rape and child molestation.

Police are looking for Eraclio Vega Renteria, 39. Warrants were signed for Renteria’s arrest including five counts of child molestation, two counts of rape, aggravated sodomy and influencing witness, according to a Facebook post from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Renteria is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Renteria also has brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.