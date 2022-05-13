Mariah Carey just bought this $5.5 million mansion in metro Atlanta

The Colonial-style, two-story house has five bathrooms and six half-bathrooms.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Mariah Carey is coming back to the A - sort of.

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist and cultural icon Mariah Carey is headed to Sandy Springs, according to reporting from 11Alive's news partner the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

A 16,000-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion on Davis Drive was purchased on behalf of Carey, Buckhead.com first reported. The buyer was The Mirage Real Estate Trust, according to Fulton County property records. That trust has been linked to previous Carey real estate purchases. The seller was not disclosed.

The sale closed in November 2021. The previous owners are listed as 855 Davis Drive LLC in county property records.

Carey buys the home as the median home prices in the 30327 zip code are steadily rising. In March 2019, homes in that zip code held a media home price of $1.05 million, according to data provided by First Multiple Listing Service. In November 2021 — when she completed the purchase — the median home price had increased by 11% to $1.17 million.

The Colonial-style, two-story house has five bathrooms and six half-bathrooms. It was built in 1990 and remodeled in 2002. The site includes a pool and tennis court, according to county property records. Carey previously had a 7,000-square-foot home nearby in Buckhead, which sold for $2.23 million in 2019.

Fulton County values Carey's home at $5.8 million, according to county records. That's more than $1.7 million more than its value last year, reflecting the massive home value increases across metro Atlanta.