1-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Sandy Springs pond, police say

This is what we know.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 1-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a Sandy Springs pond.

Sandy Springs Police Department issued a missing child alert Thursday after someone called 911 saying she had disappeared and may be in the Concourse office park.

That's the office complex that includes the skyscrapers commonly referred to as the "King and Queen" buildings, at GA-400 and I-285.

Sgt. Matt McGinnis said police were tipped off that the child would be near water somewhere in the office complex. Police searched the grounds, described by Sgt. McGinnis as "not normally a place where children run and play," and at about 7:30 found her, according to McGinnis, on the surface of a pond near the office park entrance, off of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

First responders rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, just on the other side of I-285, but doctors were not able to revive her.