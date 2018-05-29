SANDY SPRINGS, Ga -- The cause of death for a woman who was found dead in a Sandy Springs house fire has been released.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, Amber Holliman, 39, died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to her head. Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Holliman's body was found after a house fire on Hammond Drive at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Holliman's longtime boyfriend, who was also a resident at the same home, Patrick Nolan, 43, was named the prime suspect in her death.

Nolan is still being sought and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or the ATF, and the Sandy Springs Police are asking for anyone who may know of Nolan's whereabouts to contact them at 404-456-9343.

Patrick J. Nolan

He is believed to be traveling in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with the Georgia tag PYZ1420.

