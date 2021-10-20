GSP: Chase that ended in Sandy Springs with suspect shooting self was wanted for Atlanta 2016 murder

According to Georgia State Patrol, they were contacted by Atlanta Police investigators to help with the capture of a murder suspect.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A suspect wanted for a 2016 Atlanta murder died after authorities said he shot himself in a chase on Tuesday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, they were contacted by Atlanta Police investigators to help with the capture of a murder suspect. They said the suspect and his vehicle were spotted by a trooper along Abernathy Road and Wright Road in Sandy Springs.

GSP said the suspect took off and the trooper pursued him. GSP conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on Brandon Ridge Drive. They said when the chase ended, the suspect shot himself. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sandy Springs Police said the chase led to the area nearby to be shutdown as authorities conduction their investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested and is conducting an independent investigation of the suspect’s death, GSP said.

APD released information saying the murder suspect was connected to a Sept. 16, 2016 case where 28-year-old Henry Horton died in a shooting. It happened in the 1700- block of Richland Road in Southwest Atlanta.

Five years later, APD said they were able to obtain arrests warrants in the case on Oct. 19 for murder, burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.