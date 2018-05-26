SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.. -- One person has died in a house fire Saturday morning according to the City of Sandy Springs.

Sharon Kraun, Communications Director with the city, confirmed that one person has died in a house fire on the 500 block of Hammond Drive.

A neighbor had seen the fire shortly after 11 a.m. and contacted Sandy Springs Fire according to Kraun.

No other residents appeared to be inside the home during the incident and crews are still on the scene investigating at this time.

Fire in 500 block of Hammond Dr- Road is closed. Please route around pic.twitter.com/G6jnpDbMCJ — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 26, 2018

11Alive has crews on the way to gather more details.

