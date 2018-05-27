SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- The man who police named as a person of interest in a deadly fire investigation is now wanted for murder.

Sandy Springs Police issued an arrest warrant for Patrick Nolan. He is also wanted for aggravated assault with intent to murder, and arson in the 1st degree.

Patrick J. Nolan

The victim, 39-year-old Amber Marie Holliman was found dead inside of a burned house just after 11 a.m. Saturday on Hammond Drive.

A neighbor spotted the house fire and alert the fire department, said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, but as they were investigating, they located Holliman's body. Public records show she was a resident of the home along with Nolan.

RELATED: Woman identified in fatal Sandy Springs house fire; Person of interest still sought

Police said they believe Nolan is armed and dangerous. He is believed to have his dog with him, a 160 pound Presa Canario.

Nolan may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with the Georgia tag PYZ1420.

Contact Sandy Springs Police at 404-456-9343, if you have any information that could help law enforcement officers find him.

PHOTOS | Fatal Sandy Springs house fire

PHOTOS | Fatal Sandy Springs house fire

Sandy Springs Alerts: Fire with a fatality in 500 block of Hammond Dr. Hammond between Kayron and Brookgreen will remain closed for the next several hours — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 26, 2018

© 2018 WXIA