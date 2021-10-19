GSP: Murder suspect shoots self, taken to hospital after chase in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Police emphasized that there is no danger to the public. They also said the crime scene remains active.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Law enforcement officers said they assisted with a police chase during an attempt to take a murder suspect into custody in Sandy Springs Tuesday afternoon. During the encounter, Georgia State Patrol said the suspect was injured with a self-inflicted wound.

According to Sandy Springs Police, officers responded to the area of Brandon Ridge Drive at Brandon Mill Road. Sandy Springs Police tweeted shortly after 4 p.m. that Brandon Mill Road just north of Johnson Ferry Road was shut down to Lost Forest Drive while authorities conducted an investigation.

GSP said once a vehicle was located in Sandy Springs, a chase began and a trooper performed a PIT maneuver stopping the vehicle. Once the chase ended, the suspect shot himself and he was transported to the hospital, authorities said.

