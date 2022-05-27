Sandy Springs Police search for high school student in connection with deadly shooting

Detectives are looking for Jamari “PeeWee” Marable.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy is wanted by Sandy Springs Police Department in connection with a deadly shooting on Tuesday, that killed one man.

Detectives are looking for Jamari “PeeWee” Marable, a North Springs High school student. He's suspected of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jazhae Marshall after an argument, Sandy Springs police said.

The incident happened on May 23 in the 8000 block of Roswell Road. According to officers, they responded to a call that a person was shot around 10:15 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found a man shot dead from multiple gunshots. They called the situation a domestic dispute.

Marable is considered armed and dangerous, the department said. He is wanted on warrants for the following charges:

Murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Cruelty to children

Investigators said the crime took place in front of a 12-year-old, which is why Marable is wanted for cruelty to children.

Police said they do not believe this was a random act of violence and urge anyone who knows where Marable is to contact Det. B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327.

