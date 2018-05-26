SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Police are searching for a person of interest after a house fire claimed the life of one person in Sandy Springs Saturday morning.

Sandy Springs communications director Sharon Kraun confirmed that one person died in the fire on the 500 block of Hammond Drive.

A neighbor saw the fire shortly after 11 a.m. and contacted Sandy Springs Fire according to Kraun. Firefighters made entry and found the victim inside. That person has not been identified.

No other residents appeared to be inside the home during the incident.

On Saturday evening, the Sandy Springs Police Department said they had identified 43-year-old Patrick J. Nolan as a "person of interest" in the fire.

Nolan may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with the Georgia tag PYZ1420.

Anyone with information on Nolan's whereabouts is asked to call police at 404-456-9343.

Fire in 500 block of Hammond Dr- Road is closed. Please route around pic.twitter.com/G6jnpDbMCJ— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 26, 2018

Sandy Springs Alerts: Fire with a fatality in 500 block of Hammond Dr. Hammond between Kayron and Brookgreen will remain closed for the next several hours — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 26, 2018

