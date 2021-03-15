Police ID man struck, killed attending to disabled motorcycle on Ga. 400

The two other drivers who struck the man remained on scene and called 911.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police identified a 36-year-old killed Saturday night while attending to his disabled motorcycle on Georgia 400.

At around 9:24 p.m., Sandy Springs police officers responded to the area near Abernathy Road regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

After interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene, police said they believe 36-year-old Rafael Sims of Rossville, Georgia was driving the motorcycle in the northbound lanes when it became disabled on the highway.

As the motorcycle and victim were stopped, they were both struck by a Ford Mustang and subsequently by a Ford Ranger pick-up truck, police said. Both drivers of the vehicles remained on the scene and called 911.

Sims was pronounced deceased at the scene.