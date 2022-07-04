Rain, storms prompt Sandy Springs to reschedule Fourth of July fireworks show

The fireworks show will be rescheduled to take place during one of the City Green Live performances this year.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Rain and storms moving through metro Atlanta have prompted Sandy Springs to reschedule its Fourth of July fireworks show.

The fireworks show will be rescheduled to take place during one of the City Green Live performances this year.

"More information will be shared once a date has been confirmed," a tweet from Sandy Springs read.

The Sandy Springs fireworks display has now been canceled for this evening. The fireworks will be rescheduled to take place during one of the remaining City Green Live performances this year. More information will be shared once a date has been confirmed. — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) July 5, 2022

The decision comes after a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for DeKalb and Fulton counties until Tuesday at 4 a.m.

