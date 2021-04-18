Metro Atlanta officer hospitalized after accident at I-285 and Ga. 400, authorities say

A spokesperson said the crash is still under investigation.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Authorities say a Sandy Springs officer is in the hospital after an accident at a major crossroads in metro Atlanta on Sunday.

Sandy Springs spokesperson Sharon Kraun said the accident happened this evening near where I-285 and Ga. 400 cross. Kraun said that the officer was injured in an accident with another vehicle; however, she didn't have any details as to the extent of that officer's injuries.

She said the officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, where 11Alive crews found several police vehicles from both Sandy Springs and Atlanta later in the evening.