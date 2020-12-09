Sandy Springs officer recovering after patrol car hit by suspected drunk driver

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and the driver to jail.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are reminding those who drink to take an Uber or Lyft after someone who didn't nearly cost an officer his life.

Sandy Springs Police said that around 5 a.m. an officer was in the area of Ga. 400 and Hammond Drive at a lane closure. The department said he had his lights activated and was visible - but that didn't stop the driver who struck the patrol car at high speed. An officer was inside the struck vehicle when the accident occurred, police said.

After the accident, police said the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Elfego Lucas Rivas of Roswell, tried to escape but was found a short time later and arrested.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries police described as "non-life-threatening."

Rivas now faces charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault, following too closely, hit and run, failure to report an accident or render aid, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed and violation of the "Move Over" Law.

"This is a reminder of the seriousness and dangers of drunk driving and its implications," police said in a Saturday morning post that included photos of the suspect and the damaged patrol car.

"If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend," the department added. "Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own."

The department also reminded the public of the state's "Move Over" Law which requires drivers to change lanes and give room to emergency responders such as police, fire, emergency medical services, or HERO units.