Major police presence near Sandy Springs apartment complex after domestic dispute

Here's what we know so far

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs are investigating following an afternoon domestic dispute at an apartment complex that witnesses say led to roads temporarily being blocked on Saturday afternoon.

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham said that officers were called to an apartment on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road around 1:30 p.m. to the reported dispute.

Worsham said the scene was still active and said that he would provide additional updates when they were available.

Video shared by witnesses showed several officers in SWAT gear arriving at the complex in the afternoon hours. Photos shared by residents showed the aftermath of a door being forced open at the complex.

And at least one message 11Alive has received from a person claiming to be a resident shows a request by complex management for residents to stay indoors.