SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A bomb squad ended up responding to an estate sale in Sandy Springs after someone found what they believed to be a live artillery shell.

The call came in on Friday afternoon to the area of Benton Woods Drive near Glenridge Drive that someone had apparently found what looked very much like an unexploded munition.

Sandy Springs authorities called in the Cobb County Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to handle the situation and a small area around the location was shut down as they made sure the device wasn't dangerous.

Fortunately, Sandy Springs Police said the item appeared to be inert - enough that the EOD team took it with them. As to whether the item was, at any point in its history, a live round or if it was just some sort of practice round is unclear.

It's also not entirely clear how the item ended up in an estate sale.

