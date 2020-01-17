SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The cameras initially showed what appeared to be a professional jewelry store burglary attempt. But the only thing that seems to have gone the would-be thief's way after getting in appears to be his getaway.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sandy Springs Police were called to Leebrant Jewelry and Watch Company on Roswell Road to an apparent break-in - or cut-in as the video would soon show.

The burglar actually cut a hole in the wall separating the jewelry store from a vacant business space next door.

"They came through the back of the building," said. Lewis Clemmons III.

Clemmons is a business owner in the same strip mall and was unnerved to see the brazen crime.

"None of us want to have our stuff taken," he said.

Surveillance video shows a man work his way through the opening and immediately begin wrestling with what appears to be the nearby security system's wiring.

The fight with the security cables eventually ends and the suspect enters the actual store. But, after all of that, nothing was actually stolen. The suspect escaped just minutes before the police arrived.

Clemmons and others are now on high alert.

"I'm glad he didn't get anything but, as a business owner over here, we're all going to be on the lookout to make sure nobody gets hurt or stolen from," he said.

The video does capture a shot of the man's face but it's hard to make out enough detail to identify him. And, so far, police haven't been able to.

Still, police are hoping someone will be able to put a name to the person shown in the video and help police bring him in.

Anyone who has details that would help can call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Tipsters can also contact Detective K. Smith at ksmith@sandyspringsga.gov or by calling 770-511-3323.

Business owners in Sandy Springs that have security concerns can also contact Officer C. Begeal for a free security assessment at cbegeal@sandyspringsga.gov.

