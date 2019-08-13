SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A few weeks after a road rage incident claimed the life of a 60-year-old man, police have arrested a person in connection with the deadly crash.

Sandy Springs Police said on Monday 47-year-old Brian Keith Schmitt has been charged with felony murder.

On July 30, officers were called to River Valley Road to respond to a person injured. When they arrived, they found Hamid Jahangard on the sidewalk. The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead days later.

According to police, their investigation revealed a road rage incident happened between Jahangard and Schmitt.

Schmitt’s vehicle allegedly struck Jahangard causing him to fall and hit his head. Schmitt remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Monday, he was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Fulton County jail.

