Man and his dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Sandy Springs, police say

The victim was walking his dog when police say he was struck by a Newnan woman escaping another hit-and-run crash at high speed on Sunday.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man and his dog are dead after, police say, a woman escaping the scene of another hit-and-run hit them both at high speed.

Police said the deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs.

Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Michael Farmer and his dog Bruce with injuries that ultimately led to their deaths. Police soon learned that they had been struck by a white sedan that was heading east on the road. That vehicle left the scene.

Just moments before the deadly crash, police said the same vehicle had been involved in another hit-and-run crash near Roswell Road and I-285. After that crash the driver escaped at high speed before striking the man and his dog.

Further investigation later identified the vehicle involved as a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag. With help from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, they were able to locate the vehicle and the suspected driver in Newnan.

Sandy Springs traffic investigators responded to the area and took the suspect, a 38-year-old Newnan woman, into custody on charges of following too closely, first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and two counts of hit-and-run. She has since been booked into the Fulton County Jail where she awaits prosecution, police said.