Sandy Springs mandates masks for public buildings, spaces

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs has issued a mask mandate, requiring people to wear face coverings when in public places.

This comes following a weekend executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp, which made room for municipalities to issue mandates pending certain circumstances.

Kemp said that the orders can be imposed wherever a county has reached a "Threshold Requirement" meaning they have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the previous 14 day period.

Furthermore, the rules can generally only be enforced on a government-owned property or private property where the owner or occupant consents to enforcement. Those locations may also be required to post a sign showing they consent to mask enforcement.

“Wearing a mask in public is one of the easiest and most effective means to protect one another from coronavirus, and it will help prevent more restrictive local measures that could involve closing businesses, schools, youth sports, and other important activities to bring the spread of the virus under control,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

“It is a minor inconvenience that has a profound impact on our individual as well as economic health," Paul added.

When someone is non compliant with the directive, they will receive a warning.

The governor's latest order came after a drawn-out, testy public battle with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has become a vocal, and nationally visible, critic of Kemp's COVID policies. Bottoms issued a mandate following behind other cities and then the governor issued a statewide order, explicitly suspending all local mask orders in Georgia.

Bottoms countered, rejecting Kemp's order, saying her mandate would stand. The governor took the next step of suing the mayor and the Atlanta City Council.

The two were ordered by a court into mediation and Kemp later withdrew his lawsuit, promising he would take executive action to address the mask issue.

As for Sandy Springs, the mayor outlined in detail when masks should be worn.

Inside, or in line to enter, any indoor public space

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings, including but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;

While outdoors in public spaces and unable to maintain a six (6) foot distance between individuals (not including in individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.)

There are some exemptions. Children who are 5 years old and younger aren't required to wear masks along with people with disabilities or medical conditions that prevents wearing a face coverings. The same is for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or someone who is talking with someone where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

"Private businesses or organizations opting to exempt themselves from the mask requirement are asked to post a notice in a prominent place noting that are not requiring masks," the news release said.

They must place a notice in a prominent place readable by anyone entering its facilities that says “Masks Not Required.”