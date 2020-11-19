Sandy Springs now allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages

The new ordinance also allows restaurants and stores to begin Sunday sales of liquor a half-hour earlier - at 11 a.m.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs city officials are moving forward with a new ordinance allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages by "approved package retailers" effective immediately.

Mayor Rusty Paul signed the ordinance on Wednesday after the city council approved the measure at their meeting on Tuesday.

The new measure also allows Sunday sales of alcohol to begin 30 minutes earlier -- at 11 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new state law in August making home delivery of alcohol legal in Georgia.

The change in state law, along with the Sandy Springs ordinance allows home delivery by package goods retailers of malt beverages and wine in unbroken packages to an individual for personal use.