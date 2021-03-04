Sandy Springs officer hospitalized after suspected DUI driver strikes patrol car

The driver of the other vehicle is now facing multiple charges for the accident.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta officer is in the hospital and a man in custody after a crash where alcohol may have been a factor.

The Sandy Springs Police Department reported on Saturday that one of its officers is still receiving treatment after his patrol car was struck by another driver on Ga. 400 just before 1 a.m.

According to the police statement released on social media, the patrol officer had stopped another vehicle on the shoulder of the highway near Windsor Parkway and was in his patrol car with emergency lights activated when the crash occurred.

A photo shared by the department shows heavy damage to the back right corner of the patrol vehicle and debris strewn out in front of it.

Police have since identified the driver of the other vehicle as 24-year-old Khiry Smith of Atlanta. He now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, violation of Georgia's "Move-Over" law, open container and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, police haven't specified the condition of the officer hit in the crash but stressed to the public the importance of using rideshare services rather than drinking and driving.

"If you plan on drinking and need to get somewhere, please use services such as Uber, Lyft or call a friend," the message stated. "Doing these simple things can save a life, including your own."