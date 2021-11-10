Report: Rent is climbing quick in this Georgia city

Renter's service Zumper crunched the numbers and said the city is quickly catching up to Atlanta prices.

ATLANTA — Atlanta still reigns as the city with the most expensive rent in Georgia, but one area is closing the gap.

Two-bedroom units in Sandy Springs jumped to around $2,120 in November, according to Zumper, a rental search website. The report reveals the median price of a one-bedroom unit is $1,560, just a couple of dollars shy of the median rent in Decatur which falls at $1,590.

Zumper releases a monthly report analyzing active listings in the Metro Atlanta area. It compares and ranks the rent in seven of the most populated cities including Athens and Smyrna.

Previous reports show rent in Sandy Springs keeps climbing. Apartments can be rented for as much as $2,950 in the area, according to Zumper.

Though Decatur is known as the second-priciest city to rent in when it comes to living in the Peach State, it's almost neck-in-neck with Sandy Springs.

Real estate projections show Sandy Springs could snag the second place spot by early 2022. However, Decatur is one of the fast-growing cities in the metro area with rent expected to climb as well.