Sandy Springs shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Police said this wasn't a random act, that those involved knew each other and that there was no immediate danger to the public.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two people are dead following a shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex that police said happened early Thursday morning.

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Salvador Ortega confirmed that police were called to 789 Hammond Drive, the address of The Eva Apartments, around 2 a.m. in regard to the incident where a murder investigation began.

In addition to the two people who died, a third person is receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Sgt. Ortega said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. However, he stressed that this was not a random act.

"All those involved knew each other," he said. "No one else is in danger."