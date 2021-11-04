Police investigate shooting in Sandy Springs

Police said they are still investigating after a person was found shot on Northridge Road after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs are investigating after a shooting that occurred in the city on Saturday morning.

Describing the investigation as "very active," Sergeant Salvador Ortega with the Sandy Springs Police Department said few details can be released at this point.

He was, however, able to confirm that police responded to a person shot on Northridge Road after 6 a.m. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It's unclear where on the roughly 1.3-mile road the gunfire occurred.