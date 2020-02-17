SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs say they are investigating a shooting involving a pedestrian that happened on Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Roswell Road according to Sgt. Salvador Ortega. Police haven't released many details about the incident or how it happened. However, Ortega said it's being investigated as a robbery.

The victim's exact condition isn't clear but police said the person's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

While the exact location of the crime wasn't reported, the block given by police is heavily residential with several apartment complexes. Roswell Road itself is also a well-traveled route through the city and beyond.

Police haven't suggested they have any suspects identified in the crime. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

