Sandy Springs shooting under investigation in busy commercial area

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police are on the scene of a shooting near a busy intersection in the city's commercial district.

Police haven't released many details but confirmed one or more scenes in the area of Hammond Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road on the east side of town.

At this time, it's still unclear how many people were involved, how many were injured or how severely anyone was injured. Sandy Springs authorities also haven't released any details of a suspect or if anyone is being detained in connection with the crime.

Police described the scene as still "very active" and said more information would be released when they gathered the facts of the incident.

