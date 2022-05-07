This is when you can watch Sandy Springs' rescheduled fireworks show

A nighttime show will light up the sky on the City Green.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Neighbors in Sandy Springs will still get their Fourth of July fireworks show. After its first show was rained out, the city rescheduled its Stars and Stripes celebration for Friday, July 29. Residents can gather on the City Green around 10 p.m. to watch the nighttime spectacular.

Fireworks will help close out the City Green Live free concert summer series. Families can enjoy a full evening of events. The lawn will open at 4 p.m. and The Smithereens, with guest Marshall Crenshaw performing that night. Music performances will start at 7:30 p.m., according to the city.

Reserved tables are sold out but concertgoers are welcome to sit on the lawn free of charge. However, tents and personal sparklers are not allowed.