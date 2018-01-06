SANDY SPRINGS, Ga -- The man who was on the run after being charged in his girlfriend's murder and arson has been found dead.

Patrick Nolan was located at a hotel in Gonzales, Louisiana. When police entered the room, they found him with what was described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His dog was also in the motel room and is reportedly "in good health."

The Gonzalez Police Department is conducting the investigation and no information about his death is available at the moment.

Nolan was charged with killing 39-year-old Amber Holliman. Her body was found after a house fire on Hammond Drive at 11 a.m. on May 26. Nolan was Holliman's longtime boyfriend, who was also a resident at the same home.

Earlier this week, the Fulton County Medical Examiner revealed that she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to her head. Her death was been ruled as a homicide.

