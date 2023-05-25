Large tree down on Georgia 400 causing massive traffic delays

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A large tree is blocking multiple lanes of Ga. 400 Thursday evening, which is causing a large traffic jam during the start of the Memorial Day weekend rush.
This is on the southbound side past Northridge Road. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, three lanes of traffic are blocked.
GDOT cameras show traffic is creeping along the highway. Sandy Springs Police said only one lane is open at this time.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.
Check 11Alive.com/traffic for more traffic info.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.