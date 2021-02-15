Suspect in Sandy Springs apartment complex triple shooting arrested

Police said two of the victims died from their injuries

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The man accused in a triple shooting that left two people dead has been arrested.

According to by Sandy Springs Police, 25-year-old Jesus Alvarez de la Rosa, of Atlanta, was located at a residence in Calhoun on Monday, Feb. 15.

Officers were called to The Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive on Feb. 11 just before 2 a.m. to respond to the scene after the shooting. They said several people had gathered at the apartment complex and during the encounter, one or more suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the three victims.

Two of the victims, Ariel Collazo, 20, and Jerry Salazar,19, died from their injuries. Police said the third victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Last week, 11Alive spoke to a person who lives nearby about the scene.

"I never expected to walk out of my own apartment and see a double homicide massacre 15 feet from where I sleep," said Kevin Myler.

"The blood was there, they had caution tape up and, at that point, there was a crime scene unit outside and cops all over the building," he added.

Alvarez de la Rosa is facing the charges home invasion, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.