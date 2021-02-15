x
Sandy Springs

Suspect in Sandy Springs apartment complex triple shooting arrested

Police said two of the victims died from their injuries

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The man accused in a triple shooting that left two people dead has been arrested. 

According to by Sandy Springs Police, 25-year-old Jesus Alvarez de la Rosa, of Atlanta, was located at a residence in Calhoun on Monday, Feb. 15.

Officers were called to The Eva Apartments on Hammond Drive on Feb. 11 just before 2 a.m. to respond to the scene after the shooting. They said several people had gathered at the apartment complex and during the encounter, one or more suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the three victims.

Two of the victims, Ariel Collazo, 20, and Jerry Salazar,19, died from their injuries. Police said the third victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Last week, 11Alive spoke to a person who lives nearby about the scene.

"I never expected to walk out of my own apartment and see a double homicide massacre 15 feet from where I sleep," said Kevin Myler.  

"The blood was there, they had caution tape up and, at that point, there was a crime scene unit outside and cops all over the building," he added.

Alvarez de la Rosa is facing the charges home invasion, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

Jesus Alvarez de la Rosa

Sandy Springs Police said they were able to make the arrest with the help of the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Calhoun Police Department.

