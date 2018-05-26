SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was found dead following a house fire in Sandy Springs Saturday morning.

A neighbor saw flames at a house in the 500 block of Hammond Drive just after 11 a.m. and called the Sandy Springs Fire Department, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, but as they were investigating, they found the body of a woman.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 39-year-old Amber Holliman. It's not clear if Holliman was killed in the fire, or if the was set after she died. Public records show she was a resident of the home.

On Saturday evening, the Sandy Springs Police Department said they had identified 43-year-old Patrick J. Nolan as a "person of interest" in the case. Authorities have not said how he's connected to the case, but public records show he was also a resident of the home.

Police are now looking to talk to Nolan. They believe he may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with the Georgia tag PYZ1420.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or the ATF, is now helping to investigate the case. Anyone with information on Nolan's whereabouts is asked to call police at 404-456-9343.

Fire in 500 block of Hammond Dr- Road is closed. Please route around pic.twitter.com/G6jnpDbMCJ— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 26, 2018

Sandy Springs Alerts: Fire with a fatality in 500 block of Hammond Dr. Hammond between Kayron and Brookgreen will remain closed for the next several hours — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 26, 2018

