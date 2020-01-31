CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Cartersville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Sarah Beth Barnes passed away as a result of a motor vehicle crash on Thursday in Dallas, Georgia, the department said. She was off duty at the time.

"Officer Barnes was a valuable member of our team, community, and she will be sorely missed," the department said in a prepared statement. "Please keep Officer Barnes’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Barnes had been with the department for two years, they said.

Funeral arrangements for Barnes have yet to be made public.

