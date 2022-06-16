One year after the murder of a mother of two, family continues to care for children and search for justice

The mother of 19-year-old Sarai Gomez is trying to get full custody of the two children to give them "a better life." She said she forgives the man who confessed.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It’s been one year since the brutal murder of a 19-year-old mother of two. Sarai Llanos Gomez was found dead in a wooded area near Flowery Branch 12 months ago.

Her mother, Gardenia Gomez, lives in Ecuador and has been taking care of Sarai's two kids.

"It’s been really hard for me," she said in a Spanish interview that has since been translated into English. "My psychologist tells me to not cry in front of her kids so I bottle things up."

Gardenia did the interview while sitting next to Sarai's 4-year-old boy. She said he, and her other child who is now two years old, are some of the only tangible memories left of her daughter.

"This whole year I’ve been trying to transfer them into my custody so I can get money for their care," she said. "But here in Ecuador that’s been difficult to do."

Gwinnett County Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger confessed to killing the mother of two on June 16, 2022.

Sarai had recently moved to the U.S. from Ecuador and was working to earn money to send back home.

Gardenia had feared that her daughter had been forced into sex work, unable to escape.

"I was told he stabbed my daughter about seven times. She was begging for her life and wanted to run away. She was my daughter, my baby. I don’t wish a death like that on anybody," she said while crying.

Sarai’s ashes were sent to Ecuador. Gardenia said she’s buried them nearby and is now trying to work with the funeral home to ship suitcases full of Sarai’s clothing back home.

However, Gardenia said it's expensive and all her money has been going to caring for Sarai's two sons.

"The man they arrested gets a lunch and snack at prison. These children, if they get a lunch, they don’t get a snack because we don’t have the money. I wish agencies could give me full custody. It hurts because I want to give them a better life, but I can’t. I ask God for strength every day," she added.

Gardenia said this last year has also been about finding justice and moving forward.