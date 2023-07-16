Saturday Powerball drawing | Georgia winnings

The Powerball numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 with a red Powerball number of 18. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot continues to swell, with no winner around the country on Saturday night - though one person in Georgia did come away with $50,000.

The Powerball numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 with a red Powerball number of 18. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

The next jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated so far at $900 million, which would come with a cash out option of $465.1 million.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$50,000: 1 person

$100: 174 people

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."