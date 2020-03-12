Saving Manuel's Tavern: Fundraiser meets goal in under 24 hours

When folks need help, Atlantans still answer the call, despite the pandemic.

ATLANTA — It's a place where lawyers, police officers, academics, construction workers, journalists, actors and others have found a place to put aside their differences and break bread together in comfortable surroundings since 1956.

Manuel's Tavern, the legendary Atlanta eatery on Highland Avenue, is in danger of closing by year's end, according to owner Brian Maloof, son of the restaurant's namesake.

The restaurant is a longtime haunt of political folk in and around Atlanta -- candidates, elected officials and fans alike. It's been called "Jimmy Carter's favorite bar" by a number of individuals.

11Alive's Jeff Hullinger referred to it as one of Atlanta's most famous gathering spots.

When Jeff mentioned an online post by business writer Maria Saporta detailing the financial problems facing Manuel's, a who's who of past Atlanta media and politics posted memories of days gone by at the famed eatery.

The pandemic has hit the well-known watering hole hard. While the bar is open, social distancing has left only a few tables available inside, and some table service outside, which has been difficult to maintain with the colder weather of recent days.

Angelo Fuster, the press secretary for the late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, started a GoFundMe page, anticipating a broad turnout from friends of the tavern.

"Our $75,000 funding goal was based on Brian Maloof’s assessment of the minimum amount of money that Manuel’s needed to pay for 2021 liquor licenses and insurances plus a couple of months of food supplies and employee payrolls," he said.

The GoFundMe page met its original goal in under 18 hours, and by 3 p.m. on Thursday, was approaching $100,000.

During a normal December, Manuel's would be hosting Christmas parties, which would bring in far more than the money that the GoFundMe has raised so far.