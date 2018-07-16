ATLANTA -- Authorities said a possible grenade was found in a returned rental car Monday.

The bomb squad was sent to the scene to investigate. Atlanta Public Affairs Officer Stephanie Brown said Monday evening that the possible grenade had been removed from the location and the scene is now clear.

Officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. to 3230 Peachtree Road. The address listed is for a Hertz rental car location.

Police say nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities are still gathering details about the situation.

