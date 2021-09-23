Crash involving police car shuts down Scenic Highway in Snellville

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A crash involving a police car on Scenic Highway early Thursday morning has all lanes blocked in Snellville.
It happened between Dogwood and Oak Road, police confirmed.
"This will impact traffic for a couple of hours," Snellville Police said on Facebook just after 6 a.m. "If you can, please avoid the area."
The accident is being investigated by the Gwinnett County Police Department.
It is unknown which department the police cruiser was from, but Gwinnett police confirmed the officer is "stable" and being treated for "minor injuries."
The Georgia State Patrol is assisting.
On Sept. 9, a crash involving a Snellville Police officer happened at this same intersection. The officer and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.
